Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was diagnosed with coronavirus this summer

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the President’s nominee for the US Supreme Court, was diagnosed with coronavirus late this summer but has recovered, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Barrett, and her husband, Jesse, were diagnosed. Jesse Barrett was asymptomatic but Barrett felt “a little under the weather but recovered,” one of the sources said.

After the news early Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump contracted coronavirus, Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Barrett, who is tested daily, was last with the President on Saturday when Trump announced from the White House Rose Garden he would be nominating her to the Supreme Court, Deere said.

All week, Barrett has been meeting in-person with multiple US senators on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who serves on the Judiciary committee, announced Friday he tested positive for Covid-19, just days after meeting in-person with Barrett on Tuesday.

Lee also attended Trump’s event in the Rose Garden on Saturday, where multiple guests were seen not wearing masks nor social distancing.

The Senate is scheduled to begin confirmation hearings on Barrett’s nomination on October 12.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Judiciary chairman, told CNN that the hearings will remain “on track” in light of the President’s coronavirus diagnosis.

This story has been updated with additional information about Barrett and Lee’s meeting and her nomination event.