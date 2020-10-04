DeWine says White House did not contact him about possible Covid-19 exposure to Ohioans after Trump diagnosis

National Politics

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine said Sunday that he has not been contacted by the White House about potential Covid-19 exposure in his state after President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus days after his Cleveland debate.

“Well, they have not reached out to me. I know that I talked to the CEO of the Cleveland Clinic the other day who gave me an update, who gave me a report so I don’t know whether they have reached out to Cleveland Clinic or not. They have not talked to me about it, no,” the Republican governor told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

The President participated in the first presidential debate against Democrat Joe Biden in Cleveland last week. DeWine said that he didn’t attend the debate, but conceded to Tapper that he wished the President wore a mask more often.

“Do I wish — look do I wish the President had worn a mask all the time? Of course. You know, of course,” he said.

Still, DeWine added: “You know, when people go vote, there is other things, you know, besides that.”

