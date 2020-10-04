Top aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have accused him of bribery and abuse of office

National Politics

Seven top aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have accused him of bribery, abuse of office and other potentially criminal offenses, according to a letter obtained Saturday by the Austin American-Statesman and television station KVUE.

The letter, signed by the officials and dated Thursday, said it was a notice to Paxton’s office that the aides had reported a “potential violation of law” by Paxton to the “appropriate law enforcement authority.”

“We have a good faith belief that the Attorney General is violating federal and/or state law, including prohibitions relating to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses,” the letter says.

Additional details on the allegations were not included, the Statesman reported. CNN has not obtained a copy of the letter.

In a statement sent to CNN Sunday, Paxton’s office denied the allegations and said they were meant to obstruct an inquiry into alleged criminal behavior by other officials.

“The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office,” the statement said. “Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”

The attorney general’s office said it would not comment further, citing the “ongoing investigation.” Paxton, a Republican, was first elected attorney general in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.

According to the Statesman, the letter was sent to human resources and signed by First Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer, who resigned on Friday.

CNN has reached out to Mateer for comment but has not heard back.

The other signees include Mateer’s deputy and deputy attorneys general who oversee the office’s policy, administration, civil litigation, criminal investigations and legal counsel divisions.

“Each signatory below has knowledge of facts relevant to these potential offenses and has provided statements concerning those facts to the appropriate law enforcement authority,” the letter says. The aides also informed Paxton personally via text message, the letter says.