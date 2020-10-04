Trump furious at chief of staff for contradicting White House physician, sources say

National Politics

President Donald Trump is furious with chief of staff Mark Meadows after the top West Wing official contradicted the White House physician’s assessment Saturday of the President’s health, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN on Sunday.

Meadows is now widely known inside the White House to be the unnamed source who spoke to reporters following the medical briefing yesterday and offered a more dire assessment than Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley had given shortly before. That reporting was initially given to a pool of reporters attributed to an official familiar with the President’s condition. Later, the Associated Press and the New York Times identified that official as Meadows.

Trump is outraged at Meadows over the botched message, according to a senior Trump adviser.

CNN had previously reported that the President was unhappy with Meadows.

A separate White House official confirmed Trump is unhappy with Meadows, as the chief of staff is now viewed by Trump advisers as having damaged the credibility of the current medical briefings on the President’s bout with the coronavirus.

Conley had talked with the President before briefing members of press on Saturday, one White House official said. The official added Conley is unlikely to say more than the President wants said.

