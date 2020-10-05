Melania Trump has no plans to leave White House while sick, official says

National Politics

First lady Melania Trump has no plans to leave the White House while she convalesces at the Executive Residence after contracting Covid-19, an official confirmed to CNN on Monday.

The decision marks a stark contrast with her husband, President Donald Trump, who also tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, the President left Walter Reed Medical Center for a motorcade drive-by past a few dozen supporters outside the hospital, potentially risking exposure to his Secret Service agents.

“Melania is aware of the dangers of Covid-19,” the official told CNN. “Potentially exposing others is not a risk she would take.”

NBC News first reported the first lady’s decision not to leave the White House.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the first lady tweeted she and the President had tested positive for coronavirus, adding she had mild symptoms.

“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” Melania Trump tweeted.

The first lady made the decision to cut back on travel and public events six months ago because she was aware of the extensive apparatus of people involved in her movement, and did not wish to chance their health, nor her own, the White House official told CNN. Last month, the first lady traveled to New Hampshire to visit a hospital program focused on treating babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

It was her first official solo trip since the pandemic began. In recent weeks, however, the first lady had begun to increase her profile.

During July visits to a Washington, DC, fire station to thank first responders and to a women’s shelter, she wore a mask and stayed socially distant. During September events at the White House, including the announcement of Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Trump did not wear a face mask.

At the first presidential debate, the first lady was the only member of the Trump family to keep her face covering on for the duration of the debate, removing it, however, at the end of the program to go onstage and join her husband. She also did not wear a mask at a White House ceremony for Gold Star families on September 25, according to pictures she posted on her social media accounts, which show the first lady and the President with guests in the East Room and posing with them for photos.