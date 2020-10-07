Pence and Harris meet for vice presidential debate as administration is gripped by Covid-19

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris will square off Wednesday in their only debate as the Trump administration reels from an outbreak of Covid-19 at the White House and erratic decisions by the commander in chief.

In a torrent of developments since the first presidential debate last week, President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, was hospitalized for treatment and then returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday after a little more than a day of isolation at home. It’s still unknown when the President last tested negative for the virus. At the same time, White House aides and Trump allies are testing positive, many of the nation’s top military leaders are quarantining after they were exposed to a colleague with Covid-19 and negotiations over an economic rescue package have stalled after Trump unexpectedly halted them Tuesday in a tweet.

Those developments have put Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, on defense at a time when the Trump campaign desperately needs a reset.

Pence’s main objective on Wednesday is to portray Harris, who will make history Wednesday as the first Black and South Asian female Democratic vice presidential nominee to participate in a debate, as one of the most liberal members of that body, aiming to paint her as a vice presidential contender whose views are out of step with most Americans and someone who would steer Democratic nominee Joe Biden toward socialism. Pence also hopes to portray the White House’s actions on the coronavirus in a positive light — from the distribution of aid and personal protective equipment to states, to the efforts to develop a vaccine and therapeutics to treat the virus in record time.

The debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET. It will run for 90 minutes with no commercial breaks.

But the President’s Covid-19 diagnosis and the widening circle of infected aides have made the administration’s reckless handling of the coronavirus the central issue of the campaign once again.

After returning from his stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the President made the false statement on social media that the coronavirus is less deadly than the flu and he has issued tone-deaf remarks about how Americans should not let Covid-19 control their lives.

The virus is still one of the top issues on the minds of Americans, who are already voting less than a month before Election Day. In recent days, Trump has slid even further behind Biden in the polls — a nationwide CNN poll released Tuesday showed the President trailing his opponent by 16 points — as Americans recoil from his erratic behavior and his disregard for the dangers of the virus.

Pence will have to answer for the President’s lax handling of the virus, as well as Trump’s decision to reject the advice of scientists and top medical advisers by continuing to hold rallies and events with huge crowds of supporters who did not socially distance or wear masks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Tuesday that the US could see as many as 400,000 deaths by the end of this year if Americans do not follow health mitigation guidelines like wearing masks, a simple life-saving tool that the President has repeatedly mocked.

Tuesday’s CNN/SSRS poll showed Biden opening his widest lead over Trump this cycle, 57% to 41%, after their contentious first debate in Ohio and the President’s Covid-19 diagnosis. Biden has a narrower lead over Trump in the battleground states that will determine the outcome in the Electoral College.

The vice president and Harris are meeting as questions still surround Pence’s exposure to coronavirus less than a week after Trump tested positive.

Cases have ravaged the White House staff, and a number of allies and advisoes have fallen ill with the virus after participating in the preparations for Trump’s first debate with Biden or the White House ceremonies related to Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Pence was at the White House receptions and the Rose Garden announcement for Barrett, events that appear to have accelerated the spread of the virus at the White House. But he has repeatedly tested negative, as recently as earlier on Wednesday, and has not quarantined. He and Harris will be separated during the debate by plexiglass shields and will be more than 12 feet apart.

Expectations are high for Harris because of her background as a prosecutor and the skills she showed when she aggressively questioned Trump’s nominees as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. But before the primaries, when she was running for the Democratic nomination, she sometimes delivered uneven performances on the debate stage.

Pence, a former radio host, is one of the Trump administration’s most effective communicators. He has also shown a far greater capacity than the President to speak with empathy and compassion for those who have been afflicted with Covid-19.

