South Carolina US Senate debate changes format after Lindsey Graham refuses to take Covid-19 test

National Politics

The South Carolina Senate debate scheduled for Friday night between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison has changed formats after Graham rejected Harrison’s request to take another Covid test.

The two candidates will now “take part in individual interviews … where they will be asked a series of questions from the forum moderator and panelists,” a live blog for the forum, which is hosted by local TV station WSPA, announced.

The announcement comes after Harrison issued a statement on Thursday stating he would not debate in person if Graham — the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who attended an October 1 hearing with Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who tested positive for the virus last week — did not get a Covid test.

In the statement, Harrison said he, the moderators and the panelists all agreed to get tested and questioned why Graham would not.

“If Sen. Graham will not take a coronavirus test, I cannot responsibly debate in person tomorrow night and allow politics to put my family, my campaign staff, Sen. Graham’s staff, and members of the media at unnecessary risk,” the statement said.

Graham rejected that request, saying that he has previously tested negative and will abide by the already agreed-upon safety rules.

“Whether Mr. Harrison attends tomorrow’s debate is his decision, not mine. I will be there,” Graham said in a statement.

