Chris Christie released from hospital after Covid-19 treatment

National Politics

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he was released from the hospital Saturday morning following treatment for the coronavirus.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week,” the former Republican governor tweeted Saturday.

He tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday — a day after President Donald Trump announced he and first lady Melania had tested positive for the virus.

Christie, who is overweight and asthmatic, checked himself into Morristown Medical Center as a precautionary measure. He remained under doctors’ observations for the week and was prescribed the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

He had helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate; no one wore masks during the debate preparation sessions. He had also attended a Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on September 26, now believed to have been a superspreader event.

Before his positive diagnosis on October 3, Christie had said on Twitter he last tested negative for Covid-19 on September 29.

