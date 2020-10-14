Melania Trump details Covid illness and reveals son Barron contracted it

National Politics

First lady Melania Trump detailed her experience with Covid-19 in an essay posted on the White House website, including that her son, Barron, 14, tested positive.

She has now tested negative for the virus, as has her husband, President Donald Trump, according to his doctors.

“Naturally, my mind went immediately to our son,” she wrote. Barron Trump initially tested negative after she and the President contracted Covid. But the teenager was tested again and turned up positive. Trump says her son had “no symptoms,” and has now tested negative.

As for her symptoms, the first lady wrote they were “minimal, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after.”

She said she had body aches, cough, headaches and was extremely tired.

