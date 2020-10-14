The original ‘Hamilton’ cast will reunite to host a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden

National Politics

The original cast of “Hamilton” is reuniting to put together a virtual fundraiser for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Part of the Biden Victory Fund, the cast of “Hamilton” is getting back together for what is being called a special grassroots fundraiser on Friday, October 16, at 9 p.m. E.T. The virtual fundraiser has no minimum donation required to join.

Director Thomas Kail will moderate a cast Q&A, which will be followed by a special performance by the cast.

The event will feature show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda along with original cast members Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa and Phillipa Soo.

The “Hamilton” cast reunited earlier this year to make an appearance on John Krasinki’s YouTube show “Some Good News” for a special Zoom performance. Previously, the cast gathered to support Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency.

The “Hamilton” fundraiser follows a Star Trek-themed fundraiser which took place on Tuesday night called “Trek the Vote to Victory,” which featured original cast members such as Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, George Takei and LeVar Burton. Andrew Yang, Stacey Abrams and Pete Buttigieg were also special guests during that panel.