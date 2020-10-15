Chris Christie says he spent 7 days in ICU before recovering from Covid

National Politics

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday he spent 7 days in an intensive care unit before recovering from Covid-19 in a new statement that details the severity of his case and urges people to take the pandemic seriously.

“Having had this virus, I can also assure those who have not had it of a few things. It is something to take very seriously,” Christie said.

“The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly. No one should be happy to get the virus and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others.”

READ: Chris Christie statement on being treated in ICU for Covid-19

Christie had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month — a day after President Donald Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus.

He had helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate; no one wore masks during the debate preparation sessions. He had also attended a Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on September 26, now believed to have been a superspreader event.

“I believed that when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day. I was wrong,” Christie said Thursday.

“I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the President and the rest of the team. I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow CDC guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.