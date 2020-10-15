READ: Chris Christie statement on being treated in ICU for Covid-19
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday revealed in a statement that he had spent seven days in a hospital’s intensive care unit while being treated for Covid-19 before recovering.
In his statement, the Republican apologizes for not wearing a mask while prepping President Donald Trump for the first presidential debate and while attending a Rose Garden ceremony marking Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
Read the full statement :
