Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez endorse Joe Biden

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez endorsed Joe Biden in a new video released Friday, encouraging Latinos to make their voices heard in this election.

“We’re thrilled and we’re excited to vote. I think our voice has never been more important,” Rodriguez said in the video. “We want to come together as a team to defeat Covid and to rebuild this US economy that needs us all so much.”

“For me, it’s unifying the nation again. Getting rid of this hate, thinking about my kids walking around in a world where, you know it’s OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it’s OK,” Lopez said. “That to me is really sad because it’s not the country I grew up in.”

The Latin power couple recorded a video with Biden and his wife, Jill, talking about the importance of the Latino community.

“My kind of hope and quest for the Latino community is that they start understanding their power. They understand what they mean to this country, that their vote counts,” Lopez said.

“I hope you realize your power,” Jill Biden said. “If I have the honor of being the next first lady, Latina women will have a seat at the table.”

The former vice president chimed in, “And in the Cabinet. It’s real.”

Lopez and Rodriguez also delivered direct-to-camera appeals in Spanish urging the Latino community to vote.

The rollout comes as Biden seeks to expand his lead among Latinos, a group that President Donald Trump has made some gains with since the 2016 campaign. A recent NBC/WSJ/Telemundo poll found Biden ahead of Trump among registered Latinos – 62% to 26% – a slightly smaller margin than Hillary Clinton’s performance with the voting bloc in 2016.

As the election approaches, the Biden campaign has tried to take advantage of the reach its Latino celebrity endorsers have within the community. Luis Fonsi, Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin appeared alongside Biden last month in Kissimmee, Florida, home to a significant Puerto Rican population, to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“I like to have fun, but this is really serious,” Martin said at the event. “These are the most important election we’ve seen in this history of this country and Puerto Ricans have the power to decide it . Us Puerto Ricans, we have the power to decide, and we will use that power in November. We have to make sure Joe Biden goes to the White House. I beg you, please.”

The Biden campaign has also featured Latin superstars Bad Bunny and Alejandro Fernandez in its messaging with the artists’ songs featured in ads targeting the Latino community.

The former vice president has ramped up his personal outreach to Latino voters in recent weeks, visiting Arizona, Florida and Nevada — each battleground states with significant Hispanic populations.

“The fact is, you can determine the outcome of this election, not just for president, but for the Senate, for the Congress,” Biden told a Hispanic audience in East Las Vegas, Nevada last week.

The Biden campaign has employed microtargeting efforts to appeal to specific Latino communities, launching Spanish-language ads featuring community-specific accents and designing events and messaging to reach different communities.