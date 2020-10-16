Rudy Giuliani’s daughter says to vote for Biden and Harris to end Trump’s ‘reign of terror’

National Politics

Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, is urging Americans to “end this nightmare” by voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

In a piece for Vanity Fair published Thursday, she called on voters to end Trump’s “reign of terror” and “elect a compassionate and decent president.”

“I may not be able to change my father’s mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office,” Giuliani, who has publicly csupported Democratic candidates in past presidential elections, wrote.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that the White House was warned that Rudy Giuliani “was being used to feed Russian misinformation” to the President.

“If being the daughter of a polarizing mayor who became the president’s personal bulldog has taught me anything, it is that corruption starts with ‘yes-men’ and women, the cronies who create an echo chamber of lies and subservience to maintain their proximity to power,” Caroline Giuliani wrote. “We’ve seen this ad nauseam with Trump and his cadre of high-level sycophants (the ones who weren’t convicted, anyway).”

She accused Trump “and his enablers” of using the presidency to “stoke the injustice that already permeated our society,” slammed his policies rolling back protections for the LGBTQ community, and criticized his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Giuliani praised Biden for picking Harris as his running mate and argued that the former vice president would be capable of bipartisanship and incorporating progressive views. She also touted Biden’s proposals to combat climate change and warned that “it is clear that our planet cannot survive four more years of this administration’s environmental assault.”

“In Joe Biden, we’ll have a leader who prioritizes common ground and civility over alienation, bullying, and scorched-earth tactics,” she wrote.

She admitted that Biden was not her first choice for president during the primaries, but she added: “I know what is at stake, and Joe Biden will be everyone’s president if elected.”

Giuliani, the youngest of Rudy Giuliani’s two children with his ex-wife, Donna Hanover, supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, while her father vociferously backed Trump. During the 2008 election, when her father was seeking the GOP nomination, she joined a Facebook group that supported Barack Obama for president.