Murkowski announces she will vote yes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett

National Politics

Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Saturday that she will ultimately vote yes on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“I believe that the only way to put us back on the path of appropriate consideration of judicial nominees, is to evaluate Judge Barrett as we would want to be judged — on the merits of her qualifications. And we do that when that final question comes before us. And when it does, I will be a yes,” Murkowski said on the Senate floor.

The Alaska Republican had been keeping her decision private and had previously said that she did not believe the Senate should be taking up a Supreme Court nomination this close to the election.

Murkowski’s announcement comes just one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cut off debate and set up a final confirmation vote for Barrett to take place just eight days before the election. McConnell’s move sets up a Sunday afternoon procedural vote to break a Democratic filibuster and then a final confirmation vote, likely Monday evening.

Only one Republican — Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who is facing a competitive reelection fight — is expected to vote against the confirmation due to concerns that it’s too close to the election to consider a nominee.

All Democrats are expected to vote against the nomination, though Republicans still have enough votes to confirm Barrett.

This story is breaking and will be updated.