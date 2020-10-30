The week in 15 headlines
With just four days until Election Day, both candidates are headed into overdrive, crisscrossing the country in a final push to win the presidency. Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to hammer the nation as more and more states hit record infection levels. Early voting turnout continues to be unprecedented, with massive vote totals in battleground states like Texas, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Monday
- Senate confirms Trump’s Supreme Court nominee a week ahead of Election Day
- Trump continues to falsely claim that spike in coronavirus cases is due to heightened testing
- Republicans place their bets on strong Election Day turnout as Democrats bank millions of mail-in votes
Tuesday
- Obama slams Trump over coronavirus: ‘He’s jealous of Covid’s media coverage’
- New York Times: Tax records show Trump had over $270 million in debt forgiven after failing to repay lenders
- Trump uses outdated thinking in attempt to woo suburban women: I’m ‘getting your husbands back to work’
Wednesday
- Hundreds stranded in the cold waiting for buses in chaotic post-Trump rally scene
- Jared Kushner bragged in April that Trump was taking the country ‘back from the doctors’
- Author of 2018 ‘Anonymous’ op-ed critical of Trump revealed
Thursday
- Supreme Court moves in Pennsylvania and North Carolina set up potential post-election court fight over mail-in ballots
- Pelosi and Mnuchin clash as stimulus talks falter
- Fact check: Trump continues to use a misleading video to claim Biden is not fit for office
Friday
- Can President Trump overcome a Covid-19 spike in Wisconsin?
- How to spot a red or blue ‘mirage’ in early election night results
- Texas’ 2020 early voting surpasses total turnout in 2016 election
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
Comments