Michigan House Speaker will meet with Trump on Friday, source says

National Politics

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is going to the White House today, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.

The news comes after President Donald Trump invited Republican state lawmakers from Michigan to the White House on Friday, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Thursday, as the President and his legal team continue to mount a longshot effort to overturn the results of the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump extended the invitation on Thursday morning to the Michigan lawmakers by calling the state senate’s Republican majority leader Mike Shirkey, the person familiar previously told CNN.

Shirkey has not responded to emails from CNN either, and his phone mailbox was also full.

Trump also called two Republican canvass board members from Wayne County to offer his support, the person said Thursday, after they went back and forth on voting to certify the election results from the state’s largest county, which includes Detroit. The board members filed affidavits Wednesday seeking to “rescind” their votes to certify the election result.

It’s not clear what Trump’s message to the Michigan GOP lawmakers will be. Both Shirkey and Chatfield have said that they will honor their state’s popular vote and not stray from the process of how electors in Michigan are selected. Biden currently has a 154,187 vote lead over Trump in the Great Lakes State.

On September 24, Shirkey led the Senate to pass a resolution assuring that electors will vote for the candidate with the most votes as certified by election officials.

“The Michigan Senate commits to the selection of electors to the Electoral College that will be faithful to voting for the candidate with the most votes for President in Michigan as certified by Michigan election officials,” the resolution read.

