Trump pressured Georgia governor in call to help overturn Biden’s win in state

National Politics

President Donald Trump on Saturday called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, pushing him to convince state legislators to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state.

Trump asked Kemp to call a special session and convince state legislators to select their own electors that would support him, according to a source familiar with the conversation. He also asked the Republican governor to order an audit of absentee ballot signatures.

Kemp explained that he did not have this authority and denied the request, the source said.

The White House declined to comment on the call, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

Trump’s call to Kemp, his latest attempt to interfere in the results of the 2020 election, came hours before the President’s visit to the state to rally in support of Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of January’s Senate runoffs.

The President appeared to reference the call in a tweet Saturday, attacking Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and calling for a signature audit of the absentee ballot envelopes in the state — while making false or misleading claims about the potential process.

Kemp spokesman Cody Hall confirmed the governor spoke with the President, but only said that Trump offered his condolences on the death of Harrison Deal, a young Loeffler campaign staffer, when asked about the conversation.

