Terry McAuliffe to launch bid for second term as Virginia governor, source says

National Politics

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe plans to mount a bid for his old job in 2021, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN, looking to become one of only a handful of Virginia politicians to serve multiple terms as governor of the commonwealth.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, will officially make his announcement on Wednesday.

Ralph Northam, who served as lieutenant governor under McAuliffe and was elected governor in 2017, is term limited. Virginia law prohibits a sitting governor from running for reelection. But former governors are able to run for reelection once someone else has held the job.

Although Virginia has voted for Democrats in the last four presidential elections, it is far from a forgone conclusion that the former governor will be able to win his party’s nomination. He will face a diverse set of Democrats — including two African American women, Del. Jennifer Carroll-Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan — in a state that itself is rapidly diversifying.

McAuliffe is a former CNN political commentator.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.