Expect a White House deep clean when Biden moves in

National Politics

When the White House welcomes a new first family it gets a thorough cleaning in the five hours allotted for the turnover. But with a global pandemic raging — and an outgoing President whose orbit is rife with people shunning public health guidelines and coming down with Covid-19, this January 20 is expected to include a deeper, more exhaustive cleaning, according to a White House official.

It’s one of many changes expected around how the White House operates when President-elect Joe Biden takes over. His campaign has diligently modeled public health guidelines with mask wearing and social distancing even as he campaigned against outgoing President Donald Trump, who instead held large rallies packed with people, many of whom did not wear masks.

While there are not “firm plans” for execution, the agency in charge of things, the General Services Administration, is handling what will be a “thorough disinfecting and cleansing” of every surface in the 55,000 square foot mansion.

Rugs and window treatments, if kept, will also be deep-cleaned, according to the official. The executive residence will be deep-cleaned and likely sprayed “in the same manner as the West Wing and the rest of the White House has been since Covid regulations and guidelines were implemented months ago.”

The official said the details of the cleanser and timing of rounds of cleansing, and how many, are all questions for the GSA.

In November, after at least two outbreaks of Covid-19 occurred in the White House, one affecting the first family, GSA contracted a company to regularly “mist” disinfectant cleaner throughout the interior.

Press have witnessed some of the current cleaning, which involve staff in full hazmat-looking suits misting widely used areas such as the briefing room.

These misters are now a frequent and welcome presence to those who work in the building, as science has determined the highly contagious coronavirus can linger on surfaces, as well as be passed through air.

The misters, and the cleaners, will have to tackle the White House’s 132 rooms, which consist of 16 bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, six levels of the residence, 412 doors, 147 windows, 28 fireplaces, 8 staircases and at least three elevators.