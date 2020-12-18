Pelosi vaccinated by Capitol attending physician and McConnell says he will receive it in the coming days

National Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been vaccinated by Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan, the California Democrat announced Friday, the day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell he would soon be receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine,” Pelosi tweeted. “As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus.”

Both Pelosi and McConnell put out statements Thursday night announcing plans to be vaccinated. The Kentucky Republican said in his statement that because of government continuity requirements, “I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days.”

CNN has reached out to the offices of other congressional leadership — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — about whether they, too, will be vaccinated.

All members of Congress will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a memo from Monahan and a news release from Pelosi on Thursday. Other members started tweeting Friday that they had scheduled their vaccinations, some as soon as later in the day.

“I have been notified by the National Security Council that consistent with Presidential Policy Directive 40 (2016), Congress and the Supreme Court, along with Executive Branch agencies, will be provided with a specific number of COVID19 vaccine doses to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations. Those requirements are focused on essential operations and personnel,” Monahan wrote.

The physician’s memo to all members and staff asks members of Congress to call for an appointment and also says: “Once we have completed the vaccination of the Members, we will follow a process to identify the continuity-essential staff members in the various divisions of the Capitol community in the coming weeks. The appointing process will then continue until the small vaccine supply is exhausted. A second dose scheduling process will then begin later.”

“My recommendation to you is absolutely unequivocal: there is no reason why you should defer receiving this vaccine. The benefit far exceeds any small risk,” Monahan wrote.

McConnell said he was “disappointed to see early public sentiment that shows some hesitation towards receiving a vaccine.”

“The only way to beat this pandemic is for us to follow the advice of our nation’s health care professionals: get vaccinated and continue to follow (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” he continued, adding, “I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine.”

Vice President Mike Pence received his Friday morning, as did second lady Karen Pence and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

President Donald Trump won’t be administered a coronavirus vaccine until it’s recommended by the White House medical team, a White House official told CNN on Wednesday. The official said Trump is still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given during his recovery from Covid-19 earlier in the fall. Once Trump moves into a timing window to receive vaccination, he is likely to get his shot at that point, the official added.

The incoming administration is also planning on getting vaccinated when possible. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first Covid-19 vaccination early next week, CNN has learned, and plans to get his shot in public. Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper during an interview earlier this month that he would “be happy to” get publicly vaccinated, as three of his presidential predecessors — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — said they would as a way to demonstrate its safety and efficacy.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also receive the vaccine in a public setting, transition officials told CNN on Wednesday, though the timing and logistical details remain up in the air.

The first doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered to the American public on Monday, after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the groundbreaking vaccine late last week. The initial batch is being focused on health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, per CDC recommendations, but some government officials are also slated to be inoculated in the early rounds of the vaccine.

Some have already been inoculated: Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller received his vaccine Monday afternoon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The Navy’s top admiral, Chief of Naval Operations Mike Gilday, encouraged sailors on Tuesday to get the vaccine, adding that he plans to receive it “shortly.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would recommend that both Trump and Pence receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Even though the President himself was infected and he has likely antibodies that likely would be protective, we’re not sure how long that protection lasts,” Fauci said Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Fauci also said he feels strongly that Biden and Harris should be vaccinated “as soon as we possibly can.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Friday.