CNN to host town hall with President Joe Biden

National Politics

Less than one month after taking office, President Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, answering questions from Americans as the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic and jumpstart a troubled economy.

The “CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden” will air live from the Pabst Theater on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET, the network announced Tuesday.

The event will mark Biden’s first official trip since being sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the town hall. A CNN spokesperson said an invitation-only, socially distanced audience will be present and will follow Wisconsin’s guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event.

The President is expected to field questions on a number of issues as his administration, lawmakers and business leaders debate how to defeat the coronavirus, while trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to people’s lives.

The town hall will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International; stream live on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android and simulcast on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454 and 795. The town hall can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.