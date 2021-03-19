The week in 14 headlines
This week, the surge of unaccompanied children at the southern border quickly grew to be a political emergency for President Biden. Meanwhile, ongoing fear among Asian Americans rose to new heights after shootings in Atlanta left eight people dead, including six Asian women. This all comes amid Biden’s push for a speedier vaccine rollout and Covid-19 response.
Monday
- Two men arrested and charged for assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick
- Officials located December recording of Trump call in a trash folder on Georgia investigator’s device
Tuesday
- Border crisis stymies Congress as GOP bashes Biden and Democrats spar internally over immigration strategy
- Biden tells migrants not to come to US: ‘Don’t leave your town’
- Biden says he supports bringing back the Senate’s talking filibuster rule
Wednesday
- Man arrested outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence and had rifle and ammunition in car
- Biden says Putin ‘will pay a price’ for Russian efforts to undermine the 2020 US election
- House votes to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act
- Georgia Republicans make unexpected push on another bill to restrict voting
Thursday
- Biden orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Atlanta shooting victims
- Asian American lawmakers implore Republicans to tone down rhetoric in wake of attacks
- Biden says US on pace to hit his administration’s goal of 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday
- McCarthy tries to rewrite history by claiming that he didn’t back Trump’s efforts to overturn the election
Friday
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
