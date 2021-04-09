Skip to Content
National Politics
By
Published 3:34 pm

The week in 14 headlines

This week, President Joe Biden announced all US adults would be eligible for vaccines even sooner than expected. Some Republican-led states advanced the culture war with anti-transgender legislation while others defended restrictive voting measures. Meanwhile, Florida Sen. Matt Gaetz faces growing scrutiny over a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 14 headlines.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content