First on CNN: Federal prosecutors file new criminal case against Hunter Biden

Published 4:35 PM

Originally Published: 07 DEC 23 19:01 ET
By Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors have filed a new criminal case against Hunter Biden, people briefed on the matter said.

The exact nature of the charges couldn’t immediately be learned because court documents have not been made public.

Special counsel David Weiss, in recent weeks, has been using a federal grand jury in Los Angeles to gather testimony and evidence on possible criminal tax charges against President Joe Biden’s son.

Hunter Biden already faces criminal charges in Delaware related to a gun purchase.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

