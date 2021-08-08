Cuomo top aide Melissa DeRosa resigns

CNN - US Politics

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa has resigned.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day,” the secretary to the governor said in a statement obtained by CNN Sunday.

“Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state,” she said.

Her resignation comes at time where the embattled governor is facing potential impeachment. Her name appears throughout the New York State Attorney General’s report released August 3 that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.