Federal appeals court allows Biden administration’s eviction moratorium to continue
By Tierney Sneed, CNN
A federal appeals court on Friday said that it would not block the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium.
In a brief order, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit said it was denying a request from the landlord groups, who are challenging the moratorium, to reverse a previous court order that has allowed it to continue.
