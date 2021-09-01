Supreme Court denies request to stop Texas 6-week abortion ban, with John Roberts and liberals dissenting
By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter
The Supreme Court formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state law that bars abortions after six weeks. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in dissent.
The court’s move means that the law — which is one of the strictest in the nation and bans abortion before many people know they are pregnant — will remain on the books.
The law allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the ban.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
