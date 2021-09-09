Melania Trump’s closest White House adviser to release book

CNN - US Politics

By Kate Bennett, CNN

Stephanie Grisham, whose career with the Trump administration included stints as East Wing communications director, White House press secretary and chief of staff to Melania Trump, has written a book that will be released next month, two people familiar with the project tell CNN.

Grisham began working on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015, first as a press wrangler and later followed the Trumps to the White House, where she was hired by Melania Trump to oversee messaging, media and, ultimately, all of the former first lady’s East Wing operations. From June 2019 through April 2020, Grisham served as White House press secretary, where she was roundly criticized for never having held a public press briefing.

The title of Grisham’s book is “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” says one of the people familiar with the project.

Grisham’s book, according to both sources, will likely include her insight on several of the more notorious headlines from the Trump White House years, including the behind-closed-doors effects of the Stormy Daniels scandal and other allegations of sexual misconduct against the former President.

Grisham’s White House memoir is one of several released by former Trump staffers over the last two years. It is the second to incorporate anecdotes of the former first lady. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump’s former friend and senior adviser, released “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady” last September.

Grisham will cover Melania Trump’s feelings about her husband and other members of the Trump family.

“She knows things no one else has been told,” says the source, who has read an early copy of the book. “This is a first-person account from someone who heard and saw it all.”

Grisham resigned from the White House on January 6, hours after the insurrection at the Capitol.

