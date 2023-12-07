Georgia Republicans approve new map that protects their advantage in state’s congressional delegation

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — Republicans who control the Georgia legislature on Thursday finalized a new congressional map that safeguards their party’s dominance in state politics and dashes, for the time being, Democrats’ hopes of adding an additional US House seat.

Critics of the court-ordered map, approved in a special legislative session, argue it defies parts of a federal judge’s decree to boost Black political power in this swing state and had pledged legal challenges even before the final vote.

Republicans have defended the map as fully compliant with the order issued in October by US District Judge Steve Jones after he found the state’s existing district lines violated the Voting Rights Act. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign the new map – and two new state legislative maps – into law by the court-imposed deadline of Friday.

Politicians in Washington are closely monitoring redistricting moves in Georgia and several other states around the country because these maps could determine which party controls the US House of Representatives after next year’s elections. Republicans currently hold a slender majority in the chamber.

The new Georgia congressional map complies with Jones’ order to establish an additional Black-majority district but preserves the GOP’s 9-5 edge in its US House delegation. The map targets Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s Atlanta-area district by moving it farther into Republican territory.

Jones, who will determine whether new lines comply with his order, has scheduled a December 20 hearing on the maps.

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.