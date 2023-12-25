Biden directed strikes in Iraq against Kataib Hezbollah on Monday after 3 US military members wounded

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden directed strikes in Iraq against three locations used by Kataib Hezbollah and “affiliated groups” on Monday night, the White House said.

The strikes came after Kataib Hezbollah claimed credit for using a “one-way” drone in an attack on Monday morning in northern Iraq that wounded three American service members, including one who is still in critical condition, National Security Counsel spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“Early assessments indicate that these U.S. airstrikes destroyed the targeted facilities and likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants. There are no indications that any civilian lives were affected,” US Central Command said in a statement posted to social media.

The strikes on the Kataib Hezbollah facilities occurred at 8:45 p.m. ET according to CENTCOM.

The president was briefed by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday afternoon, the White House said. Several options were presented to the president, and Biden ordered the strikes during that call. The White House also said that the strikes focused on “unmanned aerial drone activities.”

Austin called the strikes “necessary and proportionate” in a statement released Monday night.

“Today, at President Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq,” the statement from the defense secretary said.

