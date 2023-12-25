Police investigate Christmas Day swatting call made on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home

By Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities are investigating a Christmas Day swatting call at Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s residence in Rome, Georgia.

Greene took to social media Monday morning, posting on X, “I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here.”

On Monday, 911 dispatch informed officers that a call came through the suicide prevention hotline from a man possibly calling from Rome, New York, claiming he’d shot his girlfriend at Greene’s Georgia address, Rome, Georgia, police information specialist Kelly Madden told CNN on the phone. The caller also had threatened to kill himself.

Rome Police informed Greene’s security team of the phone call while officers were en route to the home, according to Madden, and were told nothing was amiss at the home. Madden said officers were turned around before arriving at the house.

“My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this,” Greene added in her post. “I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”

Swatting is a prank call made to authorities with the express purpose of luring them to a location – usually a home – where they are led to believe a horrific crime has been committed or is in progress. This results in a forceful response from local police or SWAT teams, who have no way of knowing the call is a hoax.

Republican Rep. Brandon Williams said in a post on X he was also swatted on Christmas Day.

“Our home was swatted this afternoon,” the New York Republican said. “Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!”

CNN has reached out to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s office and New York State Police for comment.

In August 2022, CNN reported that police had responded to repeated swatting incidents at Greene’s home. And last month, a Georgia man was charged with threatening to kill Greene, her family and her staff.

“This isn’t the first time that we have received a call of this nature,” Madden said Monday. “We do have a good relationship with her security detail, and it was determined that there was, in fact, no emergency.”

Greene is the US representative for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District which includes Rome. The conservative firebrand has at times come under criticism from the left for her controversial and divisive comments. She has also faced backlash from those on her party’s right flank, when she was removed from the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus earlier this year for criticizing her fellow caucus members and remaining loyal to Republican leadership.

CNN’s Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

