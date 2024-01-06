Biden wasn’t aware for days that Defense Secretary Austin was hospitalized

By MJ Lee, Oren Liebermann, Haley Britzky, Natasha Bertrand and Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden was not aware for days that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan ultimately informed Biden late Thursday afternoon, soon after Sullivan himself learned that Austin had been hospitalized, that source said. Austin was admitted to the hospital on New Year’s Day due to complications from an elective surgery.

The Pentagon announced the hospitalization Friday. Austin issued his first statement Saturday, five days after being admitted to the hospital, saying he could have done a “better job” of notifying the public.

Austin offered no details about his condition, nor did he say exactly why he was hospitalized on January 1. As of Saturday evening, he remained in the hospital, according to a defense official.

On Saturday evening, Austin thanked the “amazing” staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the care he has received and said he is “on the mend” and looking forward to returning to the Pentagon.

He acknowledged “media concerns about transparency” and said “I commit to doing better” in the statement, which totaled seven sentences. But he did not apologize for failing to notify the public or the press in a timely fashion. Senior administration and military officials who are hospitalized normally put out a statement within 24 hours.

Senior administration officials said they were shocked to learn of Austin’s hospitalization and the delay in informing the White House.

The overriding reaction has been one of concern for the well-being of Austin, who is generally well-liked within the White House.

Still, officials acknowledged the situation was highly unusual and were surprised at the delay in informing the president and senior National Security Council leadership.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks periodically assumed the duties of the defense secretary while she was on vacation in Puerto Rico during the time Austin was hospitalized, two US officials said. Hicks had arrived in Puerto Rico prior to Austin’s hospitalization.

Austin has since reassumed his full duties.

The congressional oversight committees were not notified of Austin’s hospitalization until Friday night, according to three congressional aides familiar with the matter.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Friday evening that Austin was “recovering well.”

NBC and Politico were first to report some of the details.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.