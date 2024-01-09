Melania Trump’s mother has died

By Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died, Trump posted on her social media accounts.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she wrote on X.

A campaign adviser for former President Donald Trump confirmed Knavs’ death to CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

