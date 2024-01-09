Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Melania Trump’s mother has died

<i>Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>The mother of former first lady Melania Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
The mother of former first lady Melania Trump
By
Published 7:13 PM

By Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died, Trump posted on her social media accounts.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she wrote on X.

A campaign adviser for former President Donald Trump confirmed Knavs’ death to CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content