Saturday fundraiser for Trump has raised $43 million so far

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — A high-dollar fundraiser Saturday to benefit former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party has raised $43 million so far, a source familiar with the details told CNN.

The event, the first major fundraiser for Trump and the Republican National Committee since he became his party’s presumptive presidential nominee, will have 100 attendees.

The Palm Beach, Florida, fundraiser is being hosted by hedge fund founder John Paulson, with an array of wealthy GOP donors serving as its “co-chairs,” including hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah; oil tycoon Harold Hamm; hotelier and space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow; and casino mogul Steve Wynn.

Three former Trump rivals who have since endorsed him – South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum – were listed as “special guests” on the fundraiser invitation, CNN previously reported.

The Palm Beach fundraiser is collecting money for the Trump 47 Committee, a joint fundraising operation that includes Trump’s campaign, the RNC and state party committees. It also benefits a leadership PAC that has underwritten Trump’s personal legal bills and is part of the joint fundraising agreement.

Per the invitation, the price tag for the fundraiser ranged from $250,000 per person for those who serve on the “host committee” to $814,600 per person to serve as a “chairman.” Perks for those contributing at the top level include dinner seating at Trump’s table.

The fundraiser comes days after the Trump campaign and the RNC announced raising a combined $65.6 million in March, entering April with $93.1 million in cash on hand, the groups said earlier this week.

The announced totals represented an improved financial position for Trump and the RNC compared to the previous month, but they face a significant gap to close with President Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Biden and the Democrats reported cash-on-hand totals of more than $155 million at the end of February and have not yet announced their totals for March.

CNN’s David Wright contributed to this report.

