What to know about the jurors seated on Donald Trump’s criminal trial

(CNN) — The second day of Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial concluded Tuesday with the selection of seven jurors, but one of those jurors was excused on Thursday when the trial resumed, leaving the current selection to six.

Juror #2 was excused after she told Judge Merchan, “Aspects of my identity have already been out there in the public, yesterday alone I had friends, colleagues and family push things to my phone questioning my identity as a juror.”

A panel of 12 New Yorkers and likely six alternates will ultimately be chosen.

Here’s what we know about the jurors so far:

