Justice Department expected to announce indictment against Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar

By Haley Talbot and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

The Justice Department on Friday is expected to announce the indictment of US Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

Cuellar’s home and campaign office in Laredo, Texas, were raided by the FBI in 2022. The charges against Cuellar are not yet publicly available.

In a statement on Friday, Cuellar said: “I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations. Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas.”

“Let me be clear, I’m running for re-election and will win this November,” he added at the end of his statement.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

