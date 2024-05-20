Biden’s political operation raises $51 million in April, a significant decline from March, but touts $192 million war chest

By Fredreka Schouten and David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s political operation raised $51 million in April — a significant decline from its March fundraising, according to totals released by his campaign Monday.

Biden’s campaign and affiliated committee still ended the month with $192 million in the bank, according to his aides — a war chest they described as the highest cash-on-hand figure for any Democratic candidate in history and one they say positions the president to compete effectively with former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s aides announced earlier this month that he had raised more than $76 million for his campaign and allied committees in April, after the GOP’s presumptive nominee ramped up his joint fundraising operation with the Republican National Committee and headlined high-dollar fundraisers, even as he spends parts of his week on trial in a Manhattan criminal court.

Biden’s political operation had announced raising more than $90 million in March, bookended by a fiery State of the Union speech at the start of the month and a high-profile fundraiser in New York at the month’s end that featured him with two of his predecessors, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Fundraising has been one of the bright spots for Biden’s campaign as he battles persistently low poll numbers and close contests in key battleground states. His aides on Monday took pains to try to cast the slower fundraising pace in a better light, pointing to what they said were signs of enduring small-dollar support and organizational strength.

In a statement, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said the April haul reflected “strong consistent grassroots enthusiasm for reelecting” Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She said Trump’s campaign “continues to burn through cash” and has “no ground game.”

Biden’s campaign said April was the strongest month for recurring donors so far, with those contributors giving more than $5.5 million. They also said the campaign added a million more supporters to its email lists last month.

The Biden team said it has used its money to build a ground operation with more than 150 offices and more than 500 staffers across key battleground states.

Monday is the deadline for presidential campaigns and the national political parties to file monthly reports on fundraising and spending with federal election regulators.

Trump’s campaign aides have not released cash-on-hand totals for all the committees affiliated with his election effort, but Trump’s campaign report, filed Monday night, shows it ended April with $49.1 million remaining in the bank, only modestly better than the $45.1 million the campaign had in its war chest at the end of March.

Both candidates have been hitting the money-raising circuit in recent weeks. Biden is slated to appear at a Los Angeles fundraiser next month with Obama and actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

This story and headline have been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Alex Leeds Matthews contributed to this report.

