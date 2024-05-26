Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be a candidate for Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination

By Aaron Pellish, CNN

(CNN) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be a candidate for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Washington, DC, on Sunday.

Kennedy, who spoke at the convention Friday, was nominated on the convention floor by a delegate Sunday. Kennedy’s candidacy was met with boos from other delegates.

Libertarian Party Chair Angela McArdle initially said Kennedy had submitted the necessary paperwork to be nominated. McArdle called Kennedy from the stage at the convention to ask whether he accepts the party’s nomination, and he initially did not reply.

Shortly after Kennedy was nominated, McArdle announced he did not submit a statement of intention to seek the party’s nomination. Moments later, a party official confirmed from the convention stage that Kennedy had accepted the nomination. McArdle confirmed to CNN that Kennedy’s nomination is valid.

Kennedy told CNN last week that he did not intend to seek the party’s nomination at the convention this weekend.

Former President Donald Trump was also nominated on the convention floor Sunday. However, McArdle ruled that Trump was not qualified because he did not submit nominating papers.

Trump spoke Saturday at the convention, where he was loudly and consistently booed, particularly when he asked attendees to “nominate me or at least vote for me.”

