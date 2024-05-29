Skip to Content
Here’s what’s happened in the Trump hush money trial, so far

By
May 5, 2024 3:00 AM
Published 7:46 AM

By Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell, Lauren del Valle, Way Mullery, Annette Choi and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been six weeks of the first criminal trial of a former president of the United States, where Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. With closing arguments Tuesday and jury deliberations expected to start Wednesday, the trial is nearing its end.

Catch up on the biggest takeaways of “The People of the State of New York v. Donald Trump,” with details of the trial from our reporters inside the courtroom.

