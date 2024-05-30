See Trump’s busy legal and election calendar in 1 chart

By Devan Cole and Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump is juggling a busy court and campaign schedule as he defends himself in several criminal cases while also vying for a second term in the White House.

The jury in Trump’s New York hush money trial found the former president guilty on all 34 felony counts. The charges stem from his alleged falsification of business records with the intent to conceal illegal conduct connected to his 2016 presidential campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan set a sentencing hearing for July 11, a week before the Republican National Convention.

The trial start date in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida had been set for late May, but the judge overseeing that case said on May 7 that the trial is “indefinitely postponed.”

The trial date in the Fulton County election subversion case is not yet set. That trial is also in limbo while Trump and several of his co-defendants try to disqualify the Atlanta-area district attorney who brought the charges. The Georgia Court of Appeals said on May 8 it will consider this effort.

The judge overseeing Trump’s federal election subversion case scrapped the previously set March 4 trial start date while Trump’s claims of presidential immunity were being weighed by an appeals court. The Supreme Court has now taken up the issue, and the trial remains on hold pending the high court’s resolution of Trump’s claims. The justices could rule on the case before their term ends in June.

Meanwhile, Trump clinched the Republican nomination for president in March, and by the time the Republican National Convention rolls around in mid-July, voters and Trump will likely know the former president’s fate in at least one of these four criminal cases.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.