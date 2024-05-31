Congressional leaders invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address joint meeting of Congress

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — The top four congressional leaders have formally invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress.

“We join the State of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability,” the letter from House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reads.

“For this reason, on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, we would like to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress.”

The letter, which does not provide a date for the address, is signed by the top Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate.

The invitation comes after much speculation as additional military aid to Israel remains in question and Democrats are facing pressure from their left wing as the party remains divided over Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

