Massachusetts Gov. Healey urges Biden to ‘carefully evaluate’ whether he remains Democrats’ best hope to defeat Trump

By Kit Maher, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a statement Friday urging President Joe Biden to “carefully evaluate” whether he remains the Democratic Party’s best hope to defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Healey was one of the Democratic governors who met with Biden on Wednesday seeking reassurance over the future of the president’s reelection campaign.

“President Biden saved our democracy in 2020 and has done an outstanding job over the last four years. I am deeply grateful for his leadership,” Healy said in a statement to CNN. “And I know he agrees this is the most important election of our lifetimes. The best way forward right now is a decision for the president to make. Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump. Whatever President Biden decides, I am committed to doing everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

