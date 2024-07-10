See Trump’s legal and election calendar in 1 chart

By Devan Cole and Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump spent the first half of 2024 juggling a busy court and campaign schedule as he defended himself in several criminal cases while also vying for a second term in the White House.

After a seven-week trial this spring in Trump’s New York hush money trial, a jury found the former president guilty on all 34 felony counts. The charges stem from his alleged falsification of business records with the intent to conceal illegal conduct connected to his 2016 presidential campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan had set a sentencing hearing for July 11, a week before the Republican National Convention. But after the US Supreme Court issued its ruling in Trump’s immunity case, Merchan pushed the sentencing hearing to September 18 “if such is still necessary.”

The trial start date in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida had been set for late May, but the judge overseeing that case said on May 7 that the trial is “indefinitely postponed.”

The trial date in the Fulton County election subversion case is not yet set. That trial is also in limbo while Trump and several of his co-defendants try to disqualify the Atlanta-area district attorney who brought the charges. The Georgia Court of Appeals said on May 8 it will consider this effort.

The judge overseeing Trump’s federal election subversion case scrapped the previously set March 4 trial start date while Trump’s claims of presidential immunity were being weighed by an appeals court. The Supreme Court on July 1 granted the former president partial immunity from special counsel Jack Smith’s election case, but the criminal case has not yet resumed at the trial court in Washington, DC, following the high court’s ruling.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.