Man killed at Trump rally identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore, who ‘died a hero’

(CNN) — Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.

Comperatore was one of the thousands of people who attended the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, part of Trump’s 2024 reelection effort. He died trying to protect his family, according to the governor.

Authorities have identified the gunman in Saturday’s attack as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed by Secret Service agents at the scene after the shooting. The FBI is investigating the attack as an assassination attempt.

“I just spoke to Corey’s wife and Corey’s two daughters,” Shapiro said Sunday.

“Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. Most especially, Corey loved his family.”

“Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community,” the governor said.

“I asked Corey’s wife if it would be okay for me to share that we spoke. She said ‘yes.’ She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero,” Shapiro added.

“Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally.”

Shapiro said he has directed flags be flown at half-staff in Comperatore’s memory.

One person was killed and two critically injured in the incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The former president was grazed by a bullet to the ear, he said on social media, leaving his face covered in blood.

Shots fired, then ‘a bloody scene’

Witnesses have described a wave of chaos and terror that unfolded after the shooter, perched on a rooftop just outside the venue, fired several shots from an AR-style weapon.

As shots rang out and the former president ducked below the podium, swarmed by Secret Service agents, as attendees screamed and crouched toward the ground, video from the scene shows.

GOP Congressman Dan Meuser told CNN he was sitting in the front row of Trump’s rally with Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick and Republican Rep. Mike Kelly. He said he saw a man fatally shot “no more than 20 feet behind” them.

“Everybody started, certainly, screaming, asking for a medic, and honestly, it was a bloody scene,” Meuser said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

