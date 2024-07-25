Harris says she ‘will not be silent’ on Gaza suffering while telling Netanyahu to get ceasefire deal done

By Sam Fossum, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to “not be silent” about suffering in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war, saying she expressed her “serious concern” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday while telling him it is time to lock down a ceasefire deal.

“Israel has a right to defend itself and how it does so matters. What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating,” Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, told reporters in remarks after her meeting with Netanyahu in Washington.

“The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent,” she continued.

Harris’ comments provided the clearest explanation yet of her views on the conflict as she works to balance the issue that has not only divided the country but caused friction within the Democratic Party. Harris echoed Biden’s repeated comments about America’s “ironclad support” and “unwavering commitment” to Israel, but she conveyed a forcefulness on ending the war.

Recalling the details of the proposed US-backed ceasefire and hostage deal, Harris said that “it is time for this war to end and end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity and self-determination.”

The vice president said there has been “hopeful movement” in the talks and that she pushed the prime minister to bring the conflict to a close.

“As I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done,” she said. “So to everyone who has been calling for a ceasefire, and to everyone who yearns for peace, I see you and I hear you.”

The Biden administration, Harris said, is working to bring home the American hostages in Gaza. The vice president, who has met with the families, listed the names of those being held by Hamas.

In a notable moment near the conclusion of her remarks, Harris told reporters that “it is important for the American people to remember, the war in Gaza is not a binary issue.”

“Let us all condemn terrorism and violence. Let us all do what we can to prevent the suffering of innocent civilians. And let us condemn antisemitism, islamophobia and hate of any kind. And let us work to unite our country,” she said.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Aditi Sangal contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.