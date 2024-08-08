Skip to Content
US, Qatar and Egypt call on Israel and Hamas to resume talks in Cairo in mid August

<i>Amir Cohen/Reuters via CNN Newsource</i><br/>An Israeli tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border
By
Published 2:25 PM

By Alex Marquardt and Mostafa Salem, CNN

(CNN) — The US, Qatar and Egypt in a join statement Thursday called on Israel and Hamas to resume talks in Cairo in a week.

“We have called on both sides to resume urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay,” the statement said.

A source familiar with its planning told CNN that a meeting is being planned for then and is expected to happen, but Israel and Hamas need to agree.

It would be attended by the principal mediators. CIA Director Bill Burns has been leading the US side helping to finalize a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, the source added.

