NORAD detects 4 Russian military aircraft near Alaska after US Army recently deployed soldiers to area

(CNN) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command says it detected four Russian military aircraft flying near Alaska on Monday, less than two weeks after US Army soldiers were deployed to the area as part of a “force protection operation” amid an increase in Russian and Chinese military exercises in the region.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace in Alaska’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said in a statement. “This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat,” the statement said.

NORAD intercepted Russian military aircraft flying near Alaska several times this month.

The Army sent elements of the 11th Airborne Division to Shemya Island, Alaska, on September 12 as a show of “ready, lethal force” in response to Russian military drills in the area, the Army said at the time. The division is known as the Arctic Angels and they are normally stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright in Alaska.

