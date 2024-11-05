Meet the history-makers of the 2024 elections

By Andrew Menezes and Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — The winners of several elections up and down the ballot will be making history this year, CNN projects.

A victory for the Democratic presidential ticket would see Kamala Harris become the first woman elected president, as well as the first Black woman and first Asian American to occupy the Oval Office. A Republican victory would see JD Vance sworn in as the first millennial vice president.

Both parties are also poised to welcome a diverse group of newly elected lawmakers in Congress and in state executive offices.

Among the projected winners in US Senate races are Democrats Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, who – in addition to becoming their states’ first Black senators – will also be the first two Black women to serve simultaneously in the chamber.

In the House, CNN projects North Dakota to make history with the election of its first woman, Republican Julie Fedorchak, to the state’s at-large district. The result will leave Mississippi as the only state not to have elected a woman to the US House.

Democrats are also poised to make breakthroughs for LGBTQ representation. Sarah McBride, the projected winner of Delaware’s at-large House seat, will be the first transgender person to serve in Congress. Julie Johnson will be the first out LGBTQ person to win a federal election in Texas, the nation’s second-most populous state.

While the overwhelming majority of governors are elected in midterm elections, a handful of governorships were on the ballot this year. One of the projected winners – North Carolina Democrat Josh Stein – will be his state’s first Jewish governor.

There are many races for which CNN has not yet projected a result. But of the ones for which a projection has been made, here are the candidates who made history with their victories.

This list will be updated as more winners are projected.

Maryland

MD-SEN: Democrat Angela Alsobrooks will be the first Black senator from Maryland, CNN projects, defeating Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan in the race to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin. Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County executive, will also be the second female senator from Maryland after Democrat Barbara Mikulski.

The projected election of Alsobrooks and Delaware’s Lisa Blunt Rochester to the Senate will mark the first time that two Black women have served simultaneously in the chamber.

North Dakota

ND-AL: Republican Julie Fedorchak will be the first woman elected to the US House from North Dakota, CNN projects, winning the open seat for the state’s at-large district. Fedorchak, an elected member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission, will succeed GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is running for governor.

Delaware

DE-SEN: Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester will be the first Black and first female senator from Delaware, CNN projects, winning an open seat to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Tom Carper, her onetime boss. Blunt Rochester, who is in her fourth term representing Delaware’s at-large US House district, was also the first woman and first Black person elected to Congress from the First State.

The election of Blunt Rochester and Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks to the Senate will mark the first time that two Black women have served simultaneously in the chamber.

DE-AL: Democrat Sarah McBride will be the first transgender member of Congress, CNN projects, winning the race for Delaware’s at-large congressional district. McBride, a state senator, will succeed Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who won election to the US Senate. McBride will also be the first out LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Delaware.

North Carolina

NC-GOV: Democrat Josh Stein will be the first Jewish person elected governor of North Carolina, CNN projects, defeating scandal-plagued Republican nominee Mark Robinson. Stein, the state attorney general, will succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Texas

TX-32: Democrat Julie Johnson will be the first out LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Texas, CNN projects, winning the open race for the state’s 32nd Congressional District. Johnson, a state representative, will succeed Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, who ran for Senate.

Arizona

AZ-03: Yassamin Ansari will be the first Iranian American Democrat elected to Congress, CNN projects, succeeding Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District. The daughter of Iranian immigrants, Ansari is a former member of the Phoenix City Council.

Virginia

VA-10: Democrat Suhas Subramanyam will be the first Indian American elected to Congress from Virginia, CNN projects, winning the open race for the commonwealth’s 10th Congressional District. Subramanyam, a state senator whose parents immigrated to the US from India, will succeed retiring three-term Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

This story has been updated with additional information.

