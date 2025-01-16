Trump taps the leader of his personal detail to run the US Secret Service

By Jamie Gangel and Whitney Wild, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick his current Secret Service detail leader, Sean Curran, to be the new director of the United States Secret Service, according to multiple sources familiar with the decision.

For the past four years, Curran has led Trump’s detail and is known to have a close, personal relationship with the president-elect, sources said.

Several sources, however, also raised significant concerns that Curran lacks the managerial experience to run an agency as large and complex as the Secret Service. On Trump’s detail, Curran supervised about 85 people. He has never managed the kind of budget or operations of the Secret Service.

Further, multiple sources point out that Curran has never held a position at the agency’s headquarters and is not a member of the Senior Executive Service, which comprises the highest ranks in the service.

Curran would replace acting Director Ronald Rowe, who had lobbied for the job after Kim Cheatle resigned after the first assassination attempt on Trump’s life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. In September, another man in Florida set up a “sniper’s nest” outside of Trump’s golf club as part of a second assassination attempt on Trump.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

